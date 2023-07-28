Jennifer Garner Is 'Hitting the Gym Hard and on a Strict Diet' as She Gears Up to Reprise 'Elektra' Role
Jennifer Garner is focused on whipping herself back into action star shape!
According to insiders, the actress is set to reprise her character Elektra — the titular heroine of the 2005 flick — for the upcoming movie Deadpool 3.
"Jen is ecstatic, and she's hitting the gym hard these days and on a strict diet to snap back into superhero shape," a source explained after 20 years of her staying away from the genre.
"She was always bummed she played a Marvel character before the superhero film renaissance came about, but now she’s finally getting her chance to pick up Elektra’s sai again," the insider noted.
Garner first played the iconic assassin in 2003's Daredevil alongside her former husband Ben Affleck — the father of her three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
Though the 13 Going On 30 star is eager to join the massive franchise, Garner's children will most likely not be seeing the flick in theaters. "My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," the Texas native said in a recent interview. "It's different."
However, they do love the Argo star's work. "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this," she noted of her series The Last Thing He Told Me.
Affleck — who officially divorced Garner in 2018 — spoke about their brood watching his movies during a recent interview. "The first movie of mine that my kids actually sat through together was Armageddon because they like movies where they can make fun of me, and they really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller ... or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it," he explained.
InTouch spoke to sources close to Garner about training for her Elektra role.