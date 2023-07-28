Jennifer Garner Is 'Hitting the Gym Hard and on a Strict Diet' as She Gears Up to Reprise 'Elektra' Role

However, they do love the Argo star's work. "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this," she noted of her series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Affleck — who officially divorced Garner in 2018 — spoke about their brood watching his movies during a recent interview. "The first movie of mine that my kids actually sat through together was Armageddon because they like movies where they can make fun of me, and they really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller ... or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it," he explained.