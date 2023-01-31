OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Holds Boyfriend John Miller Close After Insider Admits She's In No 'Hurry To Rush Down the Aisle'

By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, looked gleeful as they strolled through Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday, January 28.

The 50-year-old actress held her man's hand tightly as they walked side by side with huge smiles spread across their charming faces.

Garner matched her 45-year-old lover, as the dynamic duo stepped out in blue-shaded flannel ensembles. The 13 Going on 30 actress sported a gray sweater and black leggings beneath her jacket, while Miller complemented his button-up with a pair of khakis.

The simple stroll comes after a source close to the couple revealed fans shouldn't expect Garner to say "I Do" anytime soon, as OK! previously reported.

"There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," an insider dished in an effort to emphasize the lack of marital needs having no correlation to their tight-knit romance.

Garner "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet," the source continued.

"She feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label," the insider added of Garner, who has already been divorced twice from ex-husbands Ben Affleck and Scott Foley.

Garner and Miller were first linked as a couple in 2018, the same year in which the Alias actress officially finalized her divorce from Affleck — with whom she shares her three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

The separated spouses tied the knot in 2005, just one year after she divorced Foley.

Miller has had his fair share of marital woes too, as the CaliBurger CEO was married from 2005-2018 to ex-wife Carline Campbell — whom he shares his two children with.

While Garner may not want to bring a stepfather into her kids' lives, Affleck had no issue introducing them to their stepmother, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and the Hustlers star tied the knot in July 2022 after their first engagement failed in 2004 — the year before him and Garner exchanged vows.

