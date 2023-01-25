Jennifer Garner Celebrates Ed Helms' Birthday In Tiny Hat & Flashy Glasses As Sources Say She's Not Rushing To Marry John Miller
Jennifer Garner is a party animal!
On Tuesday, January 24, the 13 Going on 30 star shared a silly video to her Instagram Story celebrating Ed Helms' birthday while rocking a tiny hat and shutter shade sunglasses.
"We have a birthday to deal with here," Garner said in the clip as she pulled down the flashing aviators. The Juno actress also shared several snaps of The Office actor and his chocolate frosted birthday cake.
The fun-filled event comes as insiders revealed Garner is not pushing for a ring from boyfriend John Miller after being in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2018. "Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him," a source spilled. "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that."
The mother-of-three, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet."
"She feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label," the source continued of the super private couple.
As the two have gotten more serious in their romance, Miller — who shares two kids with former wife Caroline Campbell — and Garner have made it a priority to get their kids together to bond.
"Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship," a source explained. "John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids."
Unlike the brunette beauty's former spouse and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, she and the CaliBurger CEO have tried to keep their love out of the public eye as much as possible.
According to an insider close to Garner, the longtime pair "meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes."