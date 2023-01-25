Jennifer Garner Celebrates Ed Helms' Birthday In Tiny Hat & Flashy Glasses As Sources Say She's Not Rushing To Marry John Miller

The fun-filled event comes as insiders revealed Garner is not pushing for a ring from boyfriend John Miller after being in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2018. "Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him," a source spilled. "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that."

The mother-of-three, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet."