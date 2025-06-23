or
OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Kisses Boyfriend John Miller in Rare Public Appearance: Watch

Photo of Jennifer Garner and John Miller
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner kept close to her boyfriend, John Miller, during a running event.

June 23 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner isn't against a little PDA every now and then!

The Yes Day actress, 53, locked lips with her boyfriend, John Miller, in a rare outing together on Sunday, June 22.

Source: @notok371/TikTok

Jennifer Garner shared an intimate moment with her boyfriend.

The couple stepped out for a Save the Children fundraiser in Santa Monica, Calif. Garner donned a T-shirt that said "67 Strong For Kids," honoring her mission to run 67 miles in 67 days for charity. She swept her hair into two French braids to keep sweat out of her eyes as she jogged alongside Peloton instructor Becs Gentry. Miller cheered from the sidelines in a green shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Jennifer Garner Runs 67 Miles in 67 Days

jennifer garner kisses boyfriend john miller rare public appearance watch
Source: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner completed a fitness challenge to raise money for Save the Children.

Garner, who invited fans from across the globe to join her fitness challenge, congratulated athletes on her Instagram Story.

"Thank YOU for putting up with me these last couple months. I promise to stop posting running videos, but our work continues," she wrote on Sunday.

Garner introduced her idea to raise money through exercise in an April 18 Instagram Reel, just one day after celebrating her 53rd birthday.

"I had an idea. If one of my kids when they were little was hungry going to bed they could always manipulate me into letting them have a little snack," the 13 Going on 30 actress said in the video. "I just couldn't bear the thought of my kids going to bed hungry, so knowing that 16,000 kids on this planet are at risk of dying of preventable causes right now because of hunger, I don't know, it's like keeping me up at night. So I had an idea."

Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner kisses boyfriend john miller rare public appearance watch
Source: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner ran with star Peloton instructor Becs Gentry.

She explained how all it takes is six weeks to "bring a child from malnutrition back on track to be healthy."

"It costs $67 to save the life of a child, so I'm going to run for those kids," she declared.

Garner is close to her own children, Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 13, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner's Romance With John Miller Heats Up

jennifer garner kisses boyfriend john miller rare public appearance watch
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been romantically linked since 2018.

Aside from her charitable pursuits, Garner is spending more time with her beau, whom she has been dating on and off since 2018. The couple was seen smooching outside Miller's Los Angeles home earlier in June.

In March, an insider revealed that Affleck may be "open" to rekindling a relationship with Garner, but "feeling is not mutual." The film star is "happy" in her current relationship, and "that’s just not where her head is at."

