Jennifer Garner Kisses Boyfriend John Miller in Rare Public Appearance: Watch

Garner, who invited fans from across the globe to join her fitness challenge, congratulated athletes on her Instagram Story.

"Thank YOU for putting up with me these last couple months. I promise to stop posting running videos, but our work continues," she wrote on Sunday.

Garner introduced her idea to raise money through exercise in an April 18 Instagram Reel, just one day after celebrating her 53rd birthday.

"I had an idea. If one of my kids when they were little was hungry going to bed they could always manipulate me into letting them have a little snack," the 13 Going on 30 actress said in the video. "I just couldn't bear the thought of my kids going to bed hungry, so knowing that 16,000 kids on this planet are at risk of dying of preventable causes right now because of hunger, I don't know, it's like keeping me up at night. So I had an idea."