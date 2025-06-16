or
Jennifer Garner Honors Ex-Husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day by Sharing Sweet Throwback Photo

Photo of Jennifer Garner and a picture of Ben, Samuel and Fin Affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have a long history.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner proved she's still on great terms with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Father's Day, the actress, 53, honored the dad of her three children by posting a rare throwback photo of Affleck, 52, laying on the couch with one of their kids as an infant resting on top of him.

"Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favorite landing spot," the Alias alum captioned the sweet shot on her Instagram Story.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting Relationship

Source: @jennifergarner/instagram
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to ex Ben Affleck on Father's Day via social media.

The exes — who share Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 13 — separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later.

In a recent interview, the Batman v. Superman star gushed over his current dynamic with Garner, telling GQ, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

Ben Affleck Is Supportive of His Ex-Wife's Romance With John Miller

jennifer garner honors ex ben affleck fathers day throwback photo
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner is dating businessman John Miller, which Ben Affleck is reportedly 'supportive' of.

After the Oscar winner's split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez last year, he and the Elektra lead sparked reconciliation rumors when Ben was spotted with his arm around the mom-of-three's waist as they played paintball at their son's birthday party. However, their relationship is strictly platonic, as the 13 Going on 30 actress is still dating John Miller — something Ben is "supportive" of, a source stated.

An insider also denied allegations that the Yes Day star was having "issues" with her beau — whom she's been with on and off since 2018 — over her relationship with her former husband.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

The Exes Have Built a 'Strong Friendship'

jennifer garner honors ex ben affleck fathers day throwback photo
Source: mega

The Oscar winner raved that his co-parenting relationship with Jennifer Garner is 'great.'

A separate insider gushed over the exes' dynamic, telling a news outlet, "Their relationship has evolved into a strong friendship. Jen is a grounding and trusting force in Ben’s life.”

"Their bond is the strongest that it’s ever been," they insisted.

Another insider acknowledged they "had a very difficult breakup, but they’ve healed those wounds and are incredibly close. It goes beyond co-parenting. They have a deep, meaningful friendship.”

The source claimed some of their pals "might say they’re closer now than they were when they were married."

Inside Ben Affleck's Life as a Single Dad

jennifer garner honors ex ben affleck fathers day throwback photo
Source: mega

Ben Affleck and Jen Garner co-parent three children together.

While the mom-of-three is still going strong with her boyfriend, 47, an insider told a publication, "Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating."

"His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members. So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community," they spilled. "He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about."

Affleck and Lopez, 55, split in August 2024 after two years of marriage, with their divorce being finalized in early 2025. They previously got engaged in the early 2000s but called it off, not getting back together until 2021.

