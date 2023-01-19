Jennifer Garner Shows Off Fab Figure During At-Home Workout While Trolling Kids
One hot mama — literally. Jennifer Garner got her sweat on while working out at what appeared to be her at-home gym.
On Wednesday, January 18, the actress offered a glimpse via Instagram of the workout she does that keeps her in great shape. Recording herself doing her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball, Garner was seen laughing and having fun with the moves.
Garner showed off her fit figure in dark-colored leggings that she complemented with a plain, black t-shirt. She kept her hair up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity workout.
The 50-year-old took her social media upload as an opportunity to poke fun at her children — she shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — captioning her video: "If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty?"
Garner's famous pals were quick to applaud her workout, with Chelsea Handler commenting: "This is pretty hardcore," and Julianne Moore adding a fire emoji. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington seemed more focused on her attire than what she was actually doing, commenting, "the legwarmers 🙌🏾."
The Hollywood A-lister has shared moments of her workout routines — which often consist of her laughing and having fun with the intense moves — in the past. Never taking herself too seriously, Garner posted one video back in September 2022 of her attempting to jump up on a high block.
After clapping and dancing along to Kanye West's "Heartless," Garner made her first attempt, which was a massive fail and garnered laughs from people off camera, as well as herself. "That's very tall!" she quipped.
However, on another try, the mother-of-three successfully landed on her feet in a squat before standing up straight and posing to celebrate her victory.
The 13 Going on 30 actress previously opened up about the value she puts on her health and fitness after welcoming her brood. During an appearance on a March 2021 episode of the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, per People, Garner pointed out that while some women's bodies are able to "bounce right back" after having kids, she's just "not one of them."
Garner added, "I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies, and I always will."