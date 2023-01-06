Dynamic Duo! Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Posing On Set With Costar Ed Helms – See The Sweet Photo!
Jennifer Garner is keeping her friends and coworkers close!
On Thursday, January 5, the actress took to Instagram to share a funny photo while hanging out with Ed Helms on the set of her latest project.
"Hello from the Walkers on the set of #FAMILYLEAVE.🎄😁♥️ @edhelms @netflixfilm," Garner penned under the snap, in which she and The Office alum, whose face was covered in shaving cream, showed off their big smiles.
DANCING QUEEN! JOYFUL JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF GROOVY MOVES AT SOCCER GAME AFTER SKIPPING BEN AFFLECK'S LAVISH GEORGIA WEDDING
The 13 Going on 30 actress' 13.8 million followers loved the sweet moment between the Hollywood stars, with Chelsea Handler commenting, "You’re the cutest, Jen Garner. And everyone knows it."
"I love you both!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a fan added, while another adoring social media user penned, "Both of you are AWESOME!"
While she and Helms may already be as thick as thieves, her relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, is still blossoming.
JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN ALL-WHITE OUTFIT AT THE BIG NIGHT OUT GALA — SEE PHOTOS!
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an insider said of Garner — who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the Argo actor — and Lopez, who has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "They really enjoy each other."
Affleck and the Selena star wed twice over 2022, and the Juno actress "can’t believe how sweet" Lopez has been to her children ever since.
Last year, the "On The Floor" vocalist gushed over Garner — who was married to Affleck from 2004 until 2018 — and her relationship with her former hubby. "[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together," Lopez said in a 2022 interview.
Creating a blended a family has also been going smoothly, with the Latin superstar noting that even though their kids are teens with "so many feelings," everything is "going really well so far."