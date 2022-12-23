Unfaithful! The Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Of Hollywood: Adam Levine, Tristan Thompson & More
With every smoking hot star comes a spiraling scandal!
Some of fans' favorite Hollywood couples have shocked the world with bombshell cheating accusations.
Between Mr. Unfaithful Tristan Thompson and the demise of Emily Ratajkowski's marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, keep scrolling to check out the craziest celebrity cheating scandals of all time!
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
If only Khloé Kardashian learned the first time.
The NBA player was first caught cheating on the Good American founder in 2018, just days before they welcomed their 4-year-old daughter True.
Thompson clearly didn't learn from his mistakes and once again broke any last bit Kardashian's loyalty when he was revealed to be the father of a child with Maralee Nichols late last year.
The unfaithful athlete was still dating Kardashian at the time and hid his unveiled paternity while encouraging the television personality to speed up her surrogacy progress.
Kardashian didn't find out Thompson had once-again cheated until after the surrogate was already pregnant with the estranged parents' second child — who they welcomed back in August.
Despite a long trail of affairs under his belt, Thompson remains a part of his children's lives — but not Kardashian's, as she recently confirmed during a lie detector test that she is not in fact sleeping with her baby daddy at this time.
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Sometimes it goes down in the DM (it go down).
Maroon 5 quickly turned to Mistress 5 when Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward in September to expose an alleged affair she had with Adam Levine and four additional ladies revealed shockingly inappropriate conversations they had with the star.
The "Animals" singer, 43, has been married to Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, 34, since 2014 and share two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.
Prinsloo is currently pregnant with the dynamic do's third child and has seemingly forgiven him for his suspected infidelity.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach
GMA3 costars Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes' unprofessional pleasure was exposed on Wednesday, November 30.
Both talk show hosts are still legally married to their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
After their extramarital relationship came to light, ABC News President Kim Godwin indefinitely removed Robach and Holmes, 49, from their co-anchor roles until the workplace scandal had been sorted out.
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard
Ratajkowski, 31, and Bear McClard, 41, tied the knot in 2018 and remained married until 2022, when the film producer was exposed as a "serial cheater."
BREAKING BRO CODE? PETE DAVIDSON USED TO BE FRIENDS WITH EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S EX-HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD
The supermodel — who officially filed for divorce in September — shares 1-year-old son Sylvester with her ex-husband.
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Face 'Crippling Career Challenge' Following 'GMA' Scandal: Source
- Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'
- Trouble In Paradise? Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Attempt To Sell Beverly Hills Mansion As Cheating Rumors Swirl
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shocked the world when they decided to divorce in 2015, putting an end to their marriage of 10 years.
Following their separation announcement, Affleck, 50, landed himself in the headlines for allegedly sleeping with their children's nanny.
Garner later came out to clarify that the suspected situation "had nothing to do with our decision to divorce."
The 13 Going On 30 actress, 50, shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the Good Will Hunting star — who tied the knot with two-time fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 50, in July.
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter
Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in 2019 after being married for more than 20 years.
Hunter had previously been accused of having an affair with a massage therapist for years before the talk show host finally decided to leave.
It wasn't until the suspected women, Sharina Hudson, shockingly gave birth to Hunter's baby in March of 2019 that Williams signed court documents to end her marriage.
"Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years," the 58-year-old explained of why she chose to divorce Hunter at the time.
The estranged couple shares son Kevin Hunter Jr., 22.