Unfaithful! The Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Of Hollywood: Adam Levine, Tristan Thompson & More

If only Khloé Kardashian learned the first time.

The NBA player was first caught cheating on the Good American founder in 2018, just days before they welcomed their 4-year-old daughter True.

Thompson clearly didn't learn from his mistakes and once again broke any last bit Kardashian's loyalty when he was revealed to be the father of a child with Maralee Nichols late last year.

The unfaithful athlete was still dating Kardashian at the time and hid his unveiled paternity while encouraging the television personality to speed up her surrogacy progress.

Kardashian didn't find out Thompson had once-again cheated until after the surrogate was already pregnant with the estranged parents' second child — who they welcomed back in August.

Despite a long trail of affairs under his belt, Thompson remains a part of his children's lives — but not Kardashian's, as she recently confirmed during a lie detector test that she is not in fact sleeping with her baby daddy at this time.