From Doing Cartwheels To Eating A Hot Dog At Wrigley Field, Jennifer Garner Takes Fans Inside Her Chicago Trip — Pics
Earlier this week actress Jennifer Garner took the Windy City by storm, spending a chaotic day exploring the sights and tastes of Chicago.
Though the star was only in the Illinois city for 24 hours where she spoke about the future of “purpose-driven brands,” including her business Once Upon a Farm at the S2G summit, per her Instagram Stories, the actress still scheduled some time to let loose. This included venturing 1,353 feet up to visit The Ledge at Skydeck Chicago, posing for pictures — and even attempting a cartwheel — on the transparent floor overlooking the city streets below.
“I’m sweating,” said in a clip posted to her Instagram Story. “I’m not even scared, but there’s something about like …” she trailed off before the video cut to her completing the flip above the glass.
But the landmark wasn’t the only stop the actress made during her Chicago tour. Alongside visiting the Cloud Gate sculpture — more commonly known as “The Bean” — in Millennium Park, a sight the actress said reminded her of the late author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Garner also took some time to cheer on the Chicago Cubs baseball team.
“@cubs, you really know how to show a gal a great time,” she wrote alongside a photo depicting her enjoying some ballpark snacks at Wrigley Field, completing her caption with a red heart emoji, a blue heart emoji and a bear emoji.
Yet amid her packed Chicago excursion — one that would seemingly make even Ferris Bueller of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off envious — the entrepreneur also took some time to have some fun at a playground within Maggie Daley Park, singing Etta James’ “At Last” into a speaking tube.
Though her impromptu concert was seemingly cut short by a rodent-related situation — “There’s a dead little mouse,” she said in a reel shared with 13.2 million Instagram followers — it seems she still had a great, albeit short, visit in the midwestern city.
"Chicago, you really know how to show a gal a good time," she wrote in a caption mirroring her story post, emphasizing her apparent passion for the city with a red heart emoji and the hashtag #MyKindOfTown.