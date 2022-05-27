Jennifer Garner Films TV Show In A Leather Skirt As Ex Ben Affleck Plans His & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

She's just rolling with the punches! While the buzz about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's upcoming nuptials continues to be the talk of the town, the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been busy in Los Angeles shooting the upcoming Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Despite the California heat, the photos showed the 50-year-old star clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, a tan leather midi skirt and a pair of dark leather boots.