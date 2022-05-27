Jennifer Garner Films TV Show In A Leather Skirt As Ex Ben Affleck Plans His & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding
She's just rolling with the punches! While the buzz about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's upcoming nuptials continues to be the talk of the town, the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been busy in Los Angeles shooting the upcoming Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me.
Despite the California heat, the photos showed the 50-year-old star clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, a tan leather midi skirt and a pair of dark leather boots.
The thriller is based on the novel of the same name and follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who's on the hunt for her missing husband Owen (Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Along the way, she forms an unexpected relationship with teen stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice).
One of the producers on the show is none other than the actress' pal Reese Witherspoon, 46, as her media company was the one to option the book.
The Alias alum quipped that the Legally Blonde star is now her "new boss lady." Originally, Julia Roberts, 54, was signed on for Garner's part, but she dropped out last year.
When Garner isn't working or spending time as a mom, she's busy maintaining her low-key romance with on-off beau John Miller. Unlike Affleck and fiancée Lopez, the mother-of-three prefers to spend time with her man away from the spotlight.
"[Jennifer] loves how little [John] cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff. Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way," an insider shared with Us Weekly. "You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style."
The source added that the 13 Going on 30 lead and her businessman boyfriend would rather just be "a regular, under-the-radar couple" who "don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them."
Meanwhile, her ex and Lopez are always packing on the PDA, whether it be on a red carpet or just out for a dinner date. However, things aren't quite as picture perfect behind closed doors, as sources claimed they're in disagreement over plans for their wedding.
An insider previously told OK! that the Argo star "doesn’t want a major event," while the singer insists on something over the top. "She isn’t used to being flexible and not running the show. But she’s learned from her mistakes too," noted the insider, who added that the two are working to compromise.