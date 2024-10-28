Jennifer Garner's Son Samuel, 12, Makes Rare Appearance in Her Instagram Video as They Get Spooked in a Haunted House: Watch
There's nothing like the spooky season to bring families together!
On Sunday, October 27, Jennifer Garner's son Samuel Affleck made a rare appearance on her Instagram page when she posted a video of them making their way through a haunted house.
The actress — who shares the 12-year-old, as well as Violet, 18, and Fin (née Seraphina), 15, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — screamed as she got frightened by the attraction, quipping of the dressed up staff, "I don't like when they pursue us. Don't pursue!"
The Alias alum, 52, must have been holding on tight to her son, as at one point he confessed, "Mom, you're breaking my hand. I can't actually feel my hand!"
As they continued through the house, the mom-of-three joked to someone, "I'm not who you want. Take my son."
Toward the end of the video, Jennifer can be seen running around and complaining things "were too dark and too smoky."
The brunette beauty captioned her upload with the emojis "🚫👻🚫."
As OK! reported, Jennifer and Ben, also, 52, have formed a great relationship as co-parents, and the 13 Going on 30 lead has been there to support her former spouse as he navigates his divorce from second wife Jennifer Lopez, 55.
One insider noted that the Elektra star is part of a "de facto support group" — which also includes Ben's mom and pal Matt Damon — to ensure he's doing OK and doesn't relapse amid his divorce drama.
"They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him," the source explained to a news outlet. "If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it."
However, Ben and the mother of his children are not rekindling their romance now that he's single, as she's been privately dating businessman John Miller since 2018.
"They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner," an insider spilled of the duo to another outlet.
"They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning," the source continued. "Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time."