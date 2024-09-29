Jennifer Garner and Matt Damon Are 'Acting as a De Facto Support Group' for Ben Affleck Amid His Split From Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck's marriage with Jennifer Lopez didn't work out, but he's getting through it with a little help from his friends!
A source spilled ex-wife Jennifer Garner and longtime best friend Matt Damon have both been vigilant in checking up on the Batman actor following his split.
"That's the main reason you're seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he's okay," the source explained. "His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too."
The source shared that each of them are "all in touch with him and with each other" to make sure Affleck is getting the support he needs.
"They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him," the source continued. "If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it."
As for Affleck, while he has been "throwing himself into work" and can even come across as "happy and cheery" despite the somber situation, the source shared he still has his "down moments."
"As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him," the insider added. "His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt."
As Garner — who shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Affleck — continues to make sure the Argo actor is okay, her boyfriend, John Miller, has "shown incredible patience" regarding her relationship with the father of her children.
A separate source added, "[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids. It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around."
As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Affleck with no attorney present and no prenuptial agreement on August 20.
They were married for nearly two years prior to their split.