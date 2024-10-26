Jennifer Garner and John Miller Are 'Perfect for Each Other': 'They Both Seem Happiest Staying Home for Their Date Nights'

"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement," the source said. “They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner.”

Despite the 13 Going on 30 star's A-list status, she and her man aren't frequenting any Hollywood hotspots. "They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning. Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time," the insider added.