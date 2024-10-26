Jennifer Garner and John Miller Are 'Perfect for Each Other': 'They Both Seem Happiest Staying Home for Their Date Nights'
Jennifer Garner and John Miller only continue to get stronger.
According to an insider, the longtime couple have been on the same page about their romance years after they were first linked in 2018 — even if it's a bit boring.
"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement," the source said. “They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner.”
Despite the 13 Going on 30 star's A-list status, she and her man aren't frequenting any Hollywood hotspots. "They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning. Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time," the insider added.
While Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, seem to love their set up, their friends seem to think they could jazz it up a bit. “You can see why it comes across as pretty dull to most people in their social circle,” the insider noted. “They could be at all the best restaurants and movie premieres and parties and instead they’d rather stay home in their sweatpants playing cards. Their friends are all happy for them, but they also think they could stand to add a little spice to things. They’re acting way older than their years.”
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three has had her hands full watching out for her ex-husband Ben Affleck following his split from estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.
- Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are 'Homebodies' Who Keep 'Their Relationship Guarded'
- Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have 'No Plans as of Now' to Move in Together After 5 Years of Dating, Dishes Source
- Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller's Families 'Getting Closer' As Relationship Becomes Serious
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“John has shown incredible patience and that he’s really endeared him to Jennifer,” a separate source alleged. "Privately, he has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben. Especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day. But he doesn’t dwell on it, he understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life.”
“He’s very clear he’s not looking to force Ben out of Jen’s life, but the 24/7 nature of their relationship is just becoming way too much,” they explained. “Whenever they’re together, Ben’s blowing her up with random questions. And now they’re doing this movie together, it’s really got him questioning where he stands.”
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Garner and Miller.