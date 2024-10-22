Jennifer Garner and Son Samuel, 12, Take Their Dog for a Walk After Actress Reunited With Ex Ben Affleck for L.A. Event: Photos
Jennifer Garner spent some quality time with son Samuel Affleck on Sunday, October 20, as the duo took their adorable pooch for a stroll in Santa Monica, Calif.
For the sunny walk, the 12-year-old wore a pair of flannel pajamas and a gray T-shirt from Yale University, where it's believed the actress and ex-husband Ben Affleck's eldest child, daughter Violet Affleck, 18, goes to school.
The Alias alum, 52, was also dressed casually in a dark tee, leggings, sneakers and sunglasses, and she had a sweatshirt tied around her waist.
After their walk, the brunette beauty helped lift their dog into the trunk of their SUV to head home.
The pair's outing comes a few days after Jennifer and her 15-year-old, Fin Affleck, met up with Ben, also 52, for an event in L.A.
Oddly enough, the Oscar winner's soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, was at the same event. It's unclear if the estranged couple — who listed April 26 as their date of separation in divorce papers — interacted inside the shindig, which the singer, 55, attended with 16-year-old Emme, whose dad is JLo's ex-husband Marc Anthony.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the mother-of-three has been spending more time with the Argo star to ensure he's OK and maintains his sobriety as he goes through the divorce process.
"That's the main reason you're seeing Jen going over there [at Ben's house] nearly every day to make sure he's okay," the source told a news outlet. "His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too."
"They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him," the insider explained. "If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it."
While the Boston native is "throwing himself into work" and can even seem "happy and cheery" some days, Ben still has his "down moments," the source acknowledged.
"As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him," the source shared. "His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt."
The "Let's Get Loud" crooner filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage, and while she reportedly wanted to try and save their romance, Ben allegedly had no interest in reconciling.
The exes have a long history, as they first became engaged in the early 2000s before calling it off in January 2004. After marrying and divorcing other people, they reunited in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.