Jennifer Garner Finds Her Zen In Peaceful Video As Ex Ben Affleck Preps For Glam Second Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner prefers living a life of simplicity. While the actress' ex-husband Ben Affleck is parading around the globe with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, the Alias alum took a moment out of her day to soak in mother nature.

In a video posted on Sunday, August 14, the mom-of-three sat down in a grassy field with a cup of coffee. Clad in a striped shirt, jeans and red rain boots, she takes a moment to close her eyes before opening them and taking a sip from her mug.