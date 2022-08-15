Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck To Have Formal Wedding This Weekend — All The Details!
Here comes the bride — again! One month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas, a source is claiming the pair will have a bigger wedding for their family and friends this coming weekend.
The festivities will allegedly begin on Friday, August 19, with the rehearsal dinner, with a ceremony taking place the next day. The celebration will conclude with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.
"It’s going to be all about J.Lo.," declared the insider. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."
The superstar, 53, is said to be wearing a Ralph Lauren dress down the aisle, and all of her biggest fashion moments from the three-day affair will reportedly be documented for Vogue.
The source added that the 50-year-old's best pal, Matt Damon, scored an invite, as did the singer's pal Drea de Matteo. The father-of-three's younger brother, Casey, is also expected to attend.
As OK! previously spilled, it's believed the shindig will take place at the actor's massive 87-acre estate near Savannah, Ga., the same property the newlyweds were going to throw their first wedding back in 2003 before they called it off.
After exchanging vows in Sin City last month, Lopez shared a few photos from the special night, and they kept the party going by embarking on a honeymoon to Paris. The couple had some of their children tag along for the trip, but despite their scenic surroundings, an insider revealed Affleck "was a little freaked out" by the paparazzi attention, referring to it as "Princess Diana-level" chaos.
"This was a whole new level. Ben is used to the flashing lights, but he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami," explained the source. "Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."
At one point, a photog caught Lopez consoling her new hubby as he broke down during a romantic dinner date.