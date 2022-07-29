Natural Beauty!Jennifer Garner Cautions Fans Against Using Botox & Facial Fillers: 'Wait As Absolutely Long As Possible'
All about that natural glow! Jennifer Garner had a word of sage advice for young people experimenting with Botox and facial fillers — don't dive in too soon!
The natural brunette beauty confessed that she believed time and worry could be better spent on more important things than obsessing over every wrinkle.
"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she explained. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."
"Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face," she added. "You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."
The 13 Going on 30 actress also claimed her outlook on beauty has always been to put less focus and obsession on the outward appearance.
"Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she said candidly. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."
As for Garner, she's been focusing on taking her relationship with her boyfriend John Miller to the next level as they slowly work on "incorporating their families." The Daredevil actress shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Miller has Quest, 14, and Violet, 12, from his prior marriage to Caroline Campbell.
The couple has been linked since 2018, and despite a brief split in 2020, the lovebirds are seemingly stronger than ever.
"She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family," spilled the insider. "Even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together."
