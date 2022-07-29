JEN GARNER FLAUNTS NATURAL BEAUTY BEFORE BEING DOLLED UP TO SHOOT NEW MINISERIES: WATCH HER GLAM TRANSFORMATION!

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she explained. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."

"Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face," she added. "You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."