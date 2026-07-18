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Jennifer Grey Mourns Mother Jo Wilder After She Died 'by Her Own Choosing' at 94 Amid Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Composite photo of Jennifer Grey and Jo Wilder.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Grey honored her mother Jo Wilder in an emotional tribute.

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July 18 2026, Published 9:28 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Grey is mourning the death of her mother, Jo Wilder, at 94.

The Dirty Dancing star announced the news in an Instagram tribute posted July 8, writing that Wilder died on July 4 after learning a week earlier that she had lung cancer.

“My mother, Jo Wilder, passed away on July 4th at 94 — by her own choosing, on her own terms, exactly as she lived,” Grey wrote. “True to who she was, she chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy.”

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Source: @jennifergrey/INSTAGRAM
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A Mother Remembered

Image of She said her mother chose dignity after her lung cancer diagnosis.
Source: @jennifergrey/INSTAGRAM

She said her mother chose dignity after her lung cancer diagnosis.

Grey, 66, described her mother as “gorgeous and talented” and said Wilder had once been “a promising young actress on the New York stage” before building a family with Cabaret star Joel Grey. The former couple shared Jennifer and son James Katz, who works as a chef.

Grey wrote that her mother used to say she never fully answered her “calling” as an actress because she became a mother instead.

“If she’d chosen ambition over my brother and me, we never would have had the mother we had,” Grey wrote.

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Jo Wilder’s Creative Life

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Image of The actress remembered her mother as an artist and activist.
Source: MEGA

The actress remembered her mother as an artist and activist.

“Her passion found other outlets: she was a lifelong activist, fiercely attuned to right and wrong,” Grey wrote. “And for years, many people discovered her extraordinary eye through Wilder Place, her store on Melrose.”

Along with the tribute, Grey shared a collection of throwback black-and-white and sepia photos of Wilder, including images of mother and daughter together.

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Friends Offer Condolences

Image of Friends and family shared heartfelt condolences after Jo Wilder's death.
Source: @jennifergrey/INSTAGRAM

Friends and family shared heartfelt condolences after Jo Wilder's death.

Grey’s famous friends and former husband were among those who responded to the post. Richard E. Grant, Maggie Wheeler and Tracy Pollan offered condolences, while Grey’s ex-husband Clark Gregg left three heart emojis.

Pollan, who has known Grey since their teenage years, was among the longtime friends showing support.

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Image of Jennifer Grey thanked her mother for a lifetime of love and grace.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Grey thanked her mother for a lifetime of love and grace.

Grey has often shared glimpses of her mother on Instagram in recent years, including birthday and Mother’s Day posts.

In May 2024, Grey marked Mother’s Day with a photo of Wilder, writing, “Had the best time today with my brother and this 92-year-old beauty!”

“She was brave and deep,” Grey wrote in her tribute. “I love you, Mom. Thank you for showing me how to do it all, even this, with grace.”

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