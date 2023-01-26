Maggie Wheeler Says It Was 'Challenging To Not Crack Up' When Filming 'Friends' Opposite 'Genius' Matthew Perry: 'He's So Funny'

When Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Janice (Maggie Wheeler) shared scenes in the '90s sitcom Friends, people couldn't help but crack up at their chemistry, including Wheeler herself!

"Whenever you get to work with a genius, it makes you better," the 61-year-old, who partnered with International Delight to celebrate the launch of their new FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, exclusively tells OK!. "It was a gift to be able to play off of him and to enjoy him. It was the greatest challenge to not crack up in the middle of shooting! Since I was not a regular, the regulars cracked up all the time — it was part of their daily work day, but I was a little bit more uptight about it."

"I'm like, 'Well, I don't want to slow things down! I don't want to hold up everyone.' That is why I created Janice's laugh so that I could survive Matthew because he's so funny," the actress continues.