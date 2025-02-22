Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh Spotted Grocery Shopping in L.A. 2 Weeks After Celebrating Her 63rd Birthday: Photos
It looks like Jennifer Jason Leigh was able to get her grocery shopping done without much of a fuss!
The Single White Female actress was photographed looking nearly unrecognizable as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19, only a couple of weeks after she celebrated her 63rd birthday.
After stopping to grab a coffee, Leigh was seen shopping at the Bristol Farms gourmet market in West Hollywood, Calif.
The Annihilation actress appeared to be makeup free as she sported a casual look in a long-sleeved black top layered over a white shirt, camo print cargo pants and sneakers. She also wore a silver crossbody bag on the outing.
Leigh accessorized the look with a large pair of white head phones, which may have helped obscure her identity, as it's been reported she drew no attention from other customers.
One photo revealed Leigh pushing a shopping cart with her coffee cup in hand. Another snapshot showed the Hollywood star carrying a bright blue water bottle.
This comes a few weeks after Leigh turned 63 years old. The actress was born on February 5, 1962, and began her acting career as a teenager in the mid '70s.
She is well known for starring in classics including Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), The Hitcher (1986), and Backdraft (1991). She also played alongside Tom Hanks in Road to Perdition (2002) and Christian Bale in The Machinist (2004).
Leigh graced the silver screen once again in 2015 as Daisy Dermogue in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight.
"I've never had such a great time as I did on this movie. I think that’s fair to say of all the actors on this film," she said in a 2016 interview, referring to her costars, which included major Hollywood names such as Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson. "I’ve never seen so many grown men weep as the day they said, ‘That’s a wrap!’"
Most recently, Leigh is set to star alongside Mayfair Witches actor Ted Levine and Daisy Jones & the Six actress Camila Morrone in a new horror show titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.
Executive produced by the Duffer brothers — who famously created Netflix's Stranger Things — the show has been described as an atmospheric horror series surrounding the events that occur in the days leading up to a wedding.