or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh Spotted Grocery Shopping in L.A. 2 Weeks After Celebrating Her 63rd Birthday: Photos

Photos of Jennifer Jason Leigh
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Jason Leigh was photographed at the Bristol Farms market in West Hollywood.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Jennifer Jason Leigh was able to get her grocery shopping done without much of a fuss!

The Single White Female actress was photographed looking nearly unrecognizable as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19, only a couple of weeks after she celebrated her 63rd birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer jason leigh unrecognizeable la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Jason Leigh wore a large pair of white headphones while shopping in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

After stopping to grab a coffee, Leigh was seen shopping at the Bristol Farms gourmet market in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Annihilation actress appeared to be makeup free as she sported a casual look in a long-sleeved black top layered over a white shirt, camo print cargo pants and sneakers. She also wore a silver crossbody bag on the outing.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer jason leigh unrecognizeable la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Jason Leigh rocked a casual look in a long-sleeved top and camo print cargo pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Leigh accessorized the look with a large pair of white head phones, which may have helped obscure her identity, as it's been reported she drew no attention from other customers.

One photo revealed Leigh pushing a shopping cart with her coffee cup in hand. Another snapshot showed the Hollywood star carrying a bright blue water bottle.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer jason leigh unrecognizeable la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Jason Leigh turned 63 years old on February 5.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes a few weeks after Leigh turned 63 years old. The actress was born on February 5, 1962, and began her acting career as a teenager in the mid '70s.

She is well known for starring in classics including Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), The Hitcher (1986), and Backdraft (1991). She also played alongside Tom Hanks in Road to Perdition (2002) and Christian Bale in The Machinist (2004).

Article continues below advertisement

Leigh graced the silver screen once again in 2015 as Daisy Dermogue in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight.

"I've never had such a great time as I did on this movie. I think that’s fair to say of all the actors on this film," she said in a 2016 interview, referring to her costars, which included major Hollywood names such as Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson. "I’ve never seen so many grown men weep as the day they said, ‘That’s a wrap!’"

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer jason leigh unrecognizeable la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Jason Leigh is set to star in a horror series titled 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.'

Most recently, Leigh is set to star alongside Mayfair Witches actor Ted Levine and Daisy Jones & the Six actress Camila Morrone in a new horror show titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Executive produced by the Duffer brothers — who famously created Netflix's Stranger Things — the show has been described as an atmospheric horror series surrounding the events that occur in the days leading up to a wedding.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.