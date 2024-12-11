Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh Rocks Casual Look in Sweatshirt and Jeans During Rare Outing in L.A.: Photos

Out of all of her roles, Leigh gushed in a 2015 interview that Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress — may just be her favorite.

"I’ve never had such a great time as I did on this movie. I think that’s fair to say of all the actors on this film," she said at the time, referring to costars including Kurt Russell, Walton Goggins and Samuel L. Jackson. "I’ve never seen so many grown men weep as the day they said, ‘That’s a wrap!’"

"Kurt Russell and I were chained together through most of that," she added. "When we were unchained it felt strange. Whenever I touch this wrist [right] I think of Kurt."