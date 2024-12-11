Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh Rocks Casual Look in Sweatshirt and Jeans During Rare Outing in L.A.: Photos
Jennifer Jason Leigh sported a casual look as she left a beauty salon in Los Angeles earlier this week.
The Single White Female actress was photographed rocking an orange sweatshirt, light-wash blue jeans and green sandals as she made her way to her vehicle.
The 62-year-old was holding a thermos that perfectly matched her top in one hand, while she slung her black purse over her other arm.
Leigh accessorized the comfy look with a small, crossbody pouch that held her phone, as well as a pair of sunglasses, which she occasionally perched on top of her head.
Lately, Leigh is not often seen on public outings or at red carpet events, but that doesn't mean the successful Hollywood star hasn't kept busy! The 62-year-old is known for flicks such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), The Hitcher (1986), and Backdraft (1991). She also had roles in '00s movies such as Road to Perdition (2002) and The Machinist (2004).
From 2017 through 2021, she played the role of Elsa Gardner in the Netflix drama Atypical, and more recently, she's guest-starred in 10 episodes of Fargo.
Out of all of her roles, Leigh gushed in a 2015 interview that Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress — may just be her favorite.
"I’ve never had such a great time as I did on this movie. I think that’s fair to say of all the actors on this film," she said at the time, referring to costars including Kurt Russell, Walton Goggins and Samuel L. Jackson. "I’ve never seen so many grown men weep as the day they said, ‘That’s a wrap!’"
"Kurt Russell and I were chained together through most of that," she added. "When we were unchained it felt strange. Whenever I touch this wrist [right] I think of Kurt."
Leigh also revealed it was her mother, screenwriter Barbara Turner, who instilled in her a love for "taking everything very seriously" when it comes to her work.
"I’ve always had so much admiration for my mom. She’s so inspiring as a woman and as an artist," she explained. "My mother always helped me because she was kind of a research fanatic. When she would write a screenplay there would be so much research all over the walls. And so when I started working as an actress I would do the same thing."