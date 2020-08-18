Brad Pitt will reunite with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, but unfortunately, it’s not to rekindle their love. The pair will take part in a live (but virtual) table read of the 1982 classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High this Friday (21 August).

The comedy film is celebrating its 38th anniversary this month, and while there are no talks of a remake (just yet), the table reading of the script will benefit two non-profit organizations.

A table reading usually happens in the film or television industry before anything is even shot. It’s literally what it sounds like: all the actors gather around (usually seated at a table) and read their lines from the script or screenplay in chronological order.

Pitt and Aniston will be joined by a bevy of Hollywood heavyweights, which will include Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Henry Golding, and Sean Penn.

This will be the first time that Pitt and Aniston are working together again since Pitt co-starred in several Friends episodes with Aniston in 2001 – when they were still married.

The reading will be streamed on Facebook Live and TikTok.

While rumors (and hopes) have swirled over the years of a romantic reunion, an insider said that both are happy where they are in their lives.

“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong. They’re both looking forward, not back. … [Brad] didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time,” the insider said.