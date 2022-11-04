Jennifer Lawrence Admits She'd 'Drink Whiskey & Get Stoned' With 'Hunger Games' Costars After Movie Premieres

"The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," she revealed, referring to Liam Hemsworth, 32, and Josh Hutcherson, 30, the two men who starred alongside her in the 4-film franchise that spanned from 2012 to 2015.

"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" quipped the Oscar winner, 32. "Those movies were fantastic. The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me."