Housewives Super Fan Jennifer Lawrence Thinks Erika Jayne Is 'Evil' & 'Needs A Publicist'

“Not a great season, but I’ll finish it. Brian [Tyree Henry] and I have quit Dubai and we’re done with Dubai,” Lawrence joked in a recent interview with her Causeway costar. "My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring, and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

“Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her and tried to like – she didn’t do the Dorinda [Medley] thing,” the Hunger Games star said in reference to the The Real Housewives of New York City star. “Remember when they were in Colombia and Dorinda’s [wearing] f**king Joker makeup and Carole Radziwill was just talking to her and leaving her out there — oh no, I’m not talking about this.”