Housewives Super Fan Jennifer Lawrence Thinks Erika Jayne Is 'Evil' & 'Needs A Publicist'
Jennifer Lawrence isn't holding back from sharing her brutally honest opinion about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The Oscar winner has been open about her love for reality television and the Bravo franchise, but there are a few things she isn't a fan of, starting with Erika Jayne and the recent season of the Los Angeles-based show.
“Not a great season, but I’ll finish it. Brian [Tyree Henry] and I have quit Dubai and we’re done with Dubai,” Lawrence joked in a recent interview with her Causeway costar. "My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring, and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”
FIT AT 30! HOW JENNIFER LAWRENCE, MARGOT ROBBIE, EMMA WATSON & MORE STAY IN IMPECCABLE SHAPE — SEE THEIR TIPS & TRICKS
“Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her and tried to like – she didn’t do the Dorinda [Medley] thing,” the Hunger Games star said in reference to the The Real Housewives of New York City star. “Remember when they were in Colombia and Dorinda’s [wearing] f**king Joker makeup and Carole Radziwill was just talking to her and leaving her out there — oh no, I’m not talking about this.”
“Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good,” Henry defensively added.
Jayne became the center of controversy and has gone through a series of legal battles ever since announcing her split from the disgraced attorney, Tom Girardi. Shortly after ending her 21-year marriage, Girardi was accused of misappropriating funds intended to go to survivors from the Lion Air plane crash and other clients.
Jayne's costars and Housewives viewers have since questioned Jayne's involvement in her spouse's unethical business practices, since the alleged money was used to fund her lavish lifestyle. Despite the growing accusations mounting against her, the "Painkillr" singer has yet to be indicted of any crime.
LISA RINNA INSISTS 'BETTER DAYS ARE COMING' FOLLOWING HEARTBREAKING LOSS OF MOM LOIS, CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS
OK! previously reported Jayne refused to settle with Girardi's former clients, with her attorney lamenting: "Erika had no knowledge of any of [Girardi’s] misconduct. The focus should be on [Girardi], others at his firm who had law degrees, the [Girardi Keese] employees who managed the money, and outside accountants and others who enabled what [Girardi] did."
Lawrence shared her opinions with Variety ahead of the Causeway release, set to release on Apple TV+ November 4.