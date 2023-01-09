Jennifer Lawrence Admits She'd Be 'Starstruck' If She Met Jessica Simpson: 'That Would Knock Me Over'
Jennifer Lawrence revealed who would take her breath away if she met them.
"I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over," the Hunger Games alum, 32, said in a new interview.
"The biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," she continued. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio-contest winner."
The actress hasn't been shy about her love for pop culture, as she previously revealed she loves the Kardashian family.
“I don’t know that she’d call me a friend,” the blonde beauty said of Kim Kardashian. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”
“They are smart, grounded and normal and funny,” she continued. “They’re nice people, [they’re] very close. [They have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.”
In November 2017, Lawrence got the honor of chatting with the Skims founder, 42, during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,” she shared. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family.”
The mom-of-one was giddy while talking about hanging out with the Kardashians in California.
“It was everything I could have ever dreamed of,” she gushed. “I remember getting naked in [Kris Jenner’s] closet and ordering [Kim] to dress me. I looked amazing … Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye to come up to the closet? Did you want him to style me?”
Meanwhile, it seems like Kim has a lot of love for Lawrence, too.
“I was in NYC and I ran into Jennifer Lawrence,” she recalled of their first run-in. “We said, ‘Hi’ and I walked into the elevator and as the doors were closing she screams across the lobby, ‘I love your show!’ We were laughing so hard.”
