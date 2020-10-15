No better time than the present for the top A-list celebs to come together for a comedy film.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timotheé Chalamet are the newest stars to join the star-studded cast of Adam McKay‘s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence — who has been tied to the film for a while — Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley are also part of the star-studded film.

NETFLIX & THRILL: SEE THE BIGGEST STARS IN THEIR BREAKOUT ROLES ON NETFLIX

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

McKay — who was the filmmaker behind Step Brothers, Anchorman, Talladega Nights and The Big Short — wrote and directed the upcoming film. The plot for Don’t Look Up is about low-level astronomers — played by Lawrence and DiCaprio — who embark on a media tour to warn the rest of the world about an impending asteroid that will destroy the universe.

OOPS! 10 STARS WHO MADE US LAUGH BY TAKING AN EPIC TUMBLE

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said in a statement earlier this year. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

The filmmaker’s most recent movie, Vice, was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. He previously won an Academy Award for The Big Short in 2015 for Best Adapted Screenplay.

FROM GENES TO DIVORCE, THESE SURPRISING CELEBRITY RELATIVES WILL SHOCK YOU

In regards to what to expect from the film, McKay explained, “I don’t think it’s a Step Brothers-type of comedy.”

“I would compare it more to somewhere between the Mike Judge stuff and Wag the Dog. A hard funny satire is what we’re going for,” he added.

Rapper Kid Cudi couldn’t help but gush over his new role. “Excited isn’t even the word. To be a part of this epic cast is unreal. And my first movie w my brother Timmy. God is Good,” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, referring to Chalamet. “DREAM ON!!!!” Chalamet replied.

Netflix first broke the news about the film in February and said production would begin in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused the world to shut down in March, which halted filming plans. Thankfully, the push-back date gave McKay time to get DiCaprio on board since he was trying to fit Don’t Look Up and Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon into his busy schedule.

One thing is for sure — this flick will be one for the books!