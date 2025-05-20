Jennifer Lopez Asked If She's 'Afraid' of Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Interview That Resurfaces Amid His Trafficking Trial: Watch

The clip began with a voiceover from Barbara Walters, who said, "And what about Sean Combs, Puffy, P Diddy, the man who courted controversy if not outright danger? He always seemed to be the one in control. We wondered, looking at the girl on the red carpet [Lopez], who was she?"

"Was she afraid?" the now late journalist asked the mom-of-two, who replied, "Um, no, I don't think she was afraid, I just think that I, at that time, cared very deeply for Sean. And you know, we just didn't have the same kind of ideals about life and family and stuff like that."