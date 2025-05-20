Jennifer Lopez Asked If She's 'Afraid' of Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Interview That Resurfaces Amid His Trafficking Trial: Watch
Did Jennifer Lopez know anything about ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' behavior?
As the disgraced rapper's trial for s-- trafficking and racketeering moves forward in its second week, a 2002 interview resurfaced of the "Let's Get Loud" crooner being asked if she was ever fearful of her former boyfriend, whom she dated from 1999 to 2001.
Jennifer Lopez Said She Was Never 'Afraid' of Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The clip began with a voiceover from Barbara Walters, who said, "And what about Sean Combs, Puffy, P Diddy, the man who courted controversy if not outright danger? He always seemed to be the one in control. We wondered, looking at the girl on the red carpet [Lopez], who was she?"
"Was she afraid?" the now late journalist asked the mom-of-two, who replied, "Um, no, I don't think she was afraid, I just think that I, at that time, cared very deeply for Sean. And you know, we just didn't have the same kind of ideals about life and family and stuff like that."
"It just wasn't a good relationship for me," Lopez admitted. "It didn't have so much to do with him as it had to do with me at the time."
"I had to learn to care about myself a little bit more and put up certain boundaries of what I would accept and wouldn't accept because really he was just being himself. He wasn't doing anything wrong, and he felt like he loved me very much and I know he did and I felt the same way," she continued. "So if I was unhappy in some way, then I was the one who had to do something. Not him. He was doing everything he wanted to do."
Inside Diddy and JLo's Romance
Unlike Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura, 38, who has testified in his trial, Lopez never claimed she was subjected to physical or sexual abuse by the father-of-seven. It's also unclear if JLo was ever present at one of his sexual "freak offs," though the Selena star has been photographed at other parties thrown by her ex.
However, Lopez, 55, was involved in at least one scandal, as in December 1999, she, Combs, 55, and rapper Shyne, 46, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property after leaving the scene of a shooting inside a NYC nightclub. Charges against the "I'm Real" vocalist were dropped an hour later.
Combs went to trial over the situation in 2001 but was acquitted, whereas Shyne was sentenced to a decade behind bars. Lopez and Combs split shortly after the case wrapped.
Jennifer Lopez's Assistant Says Star Had 'No Idea' About Diddy's Alleged Crimes
The Shades of Blue actress was not called to testify at Combs' trial and hasn't commented on his scandal.
Last year, Lopez's former assistant Thea de Sousa insisted the superstar had nothing to do with Diddy's alleged s-- crimes.
"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," she wrote on social media. "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."