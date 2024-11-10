Everything Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Said About Ex Jennifer Lopez

The Bad Boy Records founder revealed what he did to help himself move past his failed affairs, including his romance with Lopez.

"I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good," he told Playboy.

Combs added, "I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships. I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."