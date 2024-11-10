Everything Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Said About Ex Jennifer Lopez
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wanted the Best for Jennifer Lopez
In a 2002 interview with The New Yorker, Sean "Diddy" Combs sent a message to his ex Jennifer Lopez after their breakup.
"Well, you know, I wish her the best in her life. I always have," said Combs. "But … Look, if she is happy, then I am happy for her."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found Moving on Hard
The Bad Boy Records founder revealed what he did to help himself move past his failed affairs, including his romance with Lopez.
"I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good," he told Playboy.
Combs added, "I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships. I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."
He Reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Look
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Combs looked back at the time he and the Atlas actress attended the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., while they were still dating. At the time, Lopez turned heads in her famous plunging green gown.
"We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion. I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion. I didn't know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her. She deserved it. She is one of the fliest out there," said Combs.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Truly Loved Jennifer Lopez
In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Combs admitted that Lopez was "without a doubt" one of his great loves.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sparked Buzz
In May 2021, Combs uploaded a throwback photo of himself with Lopez following her reunion with her now ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Although he took down the post, Combs still explained to Vanity Fair why he shared the snap.
"It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend. And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life," the 55-year-old "I'll Be Missing You" rapper said.