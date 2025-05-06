or
OK Magazine
6 Things to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial: Charges, Key Evidence and More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face 15 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts in his federal s-- trafficking trial.

May 6 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

What Are Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Charges?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hit rock bottom when federal agents arrested him at the Park Hyatt hotel in September 2024 and charged him with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

"As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to s--ually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," said U.S. Attorney Adam Williams at the time, urging the other victims to "come forward" as the "investigation is far from over."

A superseding indictment in April slapped the 55-year-old "I'll Be Missing You" singer with one count of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Who Are Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accusers?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team said his encounters were consensual.

Although Combs' accusers have not been named publicly, they are identified in the indictment as "Victim-1," "Victim-2," "Victim-3" and "Victim-4." They are expected to testify against the embattled record producer.

Other accusers who have publicly shared their horrifying experiences through lawsuits include Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Adria English, April Lampros, Ashley Parham, Bryana Bongolan, Crystal McKinney, Dawn Richard, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liza Gardner, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and Thalia Graves.

Who Is the Judge Presiding Over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail several times.

Arun Subramanian, the judge presiding over Combs' trial, took the bench in 2023 after then-President Joe Biden nominated him to the Southern District in 2022.

What Is the Key Piece of Evidence in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial?

He declined to take a plea deal during his final pre-trial hearing.

During a hearing in April, the judge ruled that most evidence related to prior sexual assault allegations not listed in the indictment would not be admissible at trial.

Meanwhile, the hotel surveillance video CNN released in May 2024, which Combs' lawyers tried to get excluded from the case, can be shown during the trial. The widely circulated clip showed the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Ventura in 2016.

What Is the Trial Schedule?

Celebrities have reacted to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest over the past few months.

After the jury selection kicked off on May 5, the prosecution and defense will be return to court for opening statements, starting on May 12.

According to NBC News, Combs' trial will be held five days a week and will last eight to 10 weeks.

Where Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs Now?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face life in prison if found guilty in the case.

After failed attempts at bail, Combs remains in custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The facility houses FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione.

