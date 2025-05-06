6 Things to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial: Charges, Key Evidence and More

Sean "Diddy" Combs hit rock bottom when federal agents arrested him at the Park Hyatt hotel in September 2024 and charged him with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

"As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to s--ually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," said U.S. Attorney Adam Williams at the time, urging the other victims to "come forward" as the "investigation is far from over."

A superseding indictment in April slapped the 55-year-old "I'll Be Missing You" singer with one count of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.