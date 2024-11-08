or
Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Staffer Insists Star Shouldn't Be Dragged Into Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Criminal Misdeeds': 'She Did Not Have Any Idea'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated from 1999-2001.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Despite dating Sean “Diddy” Combs from 1999-2001, Jennifer Lopez’s former staffer insisted she knew nothing about the music mogul’s alleged s-- crimes.

According to Thea de Sousa — who worked alongside Lopez on the 2002 rom-com Maid in Manhattan — the “On the Floor” singer, 55, should not be associated with her ex-lover’s scandal.

jennifer lopez ex staffer insists sean diddy combs criminal misdeeds
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's former staffer said she 'is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life.'

"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," de Sousa penned on social media.

The ex-employee added: "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."

De Sousa concluded by noting Lopez "does not deserve to be conflated with [Combs’] shocking and criminal misdeeds."

As OK! previously reported, many have been intrigued as to what Lopez may know about Combs’ crimes after his September arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

jennifer lopez ex staffer insists sean diddy combs criminal misdeeds
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Lopez was recently slammed by Elon Musk for not commenting on their relationship amid the scandal.

“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now ... she’s like warning people against [Donald] Trump,” Musk, 53, stated on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," noting how Lopez endorsed Kamala Harris for president. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh, zero, OK.”

“Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” he shared.

Back in 2002, Combs spoke about the end of his romance with Lopez during an interview with The New Yorker.

jennifer lopez ex staffer insists sean diddy combs criminal misdeeds
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez 'does not deserve to be conflated with [Diddy's] shocking and criminal misdeeds,' according to the ex-staffer.

"Well, you know, I wish her the best in her life. I always have. But..." Combs said of their split, which happened when the rapper was facing legal trouble for a nightclub shooting. "Look, if she is happy, then I am happy for her."

While Combs held back, his friend at the time called Lopez a "disloyal b----. She’s nothing but a disloyal b----."

In 2010, Lopez reflected on the break-up during an episode of Behind the Music.

"He was like, ‘I love you.' Right away. It was very fast, but we did have a connection," she shared. "We did fall in love and we were very close. But my relationship with him was always something I knew would end."

jennifer lopez ex staffer insists sean diddy combs criminal misdeeds
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided prior to his shocking arrest.

"It started out as something very pure and innocent. But it did get ugly — it did get sordid," she said, noting how Combs allegedly cheated on her.

