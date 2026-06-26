Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Butt in Spicy Polaroid Photos

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Jennifer Lopez, 56, turned heads on Thursday, June 25, when she showed off her assets in a series of stunning new Polaroids shared to her Instagram. She captioned the post, "They say I’m lucky, I don’t disagree…Just this feeling ✨💫," giving fans a look into what has been keeping the "Jenny from the Block" singer busy lately.

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All-Black Everything

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared Polaroid pictures to her Instagram.

In the shots, Lopez can be seen wearing all-black. She showed off in a sleek mesh thong bodysuit layered with sheer black tights and accessorized with oversized black sunglasses. She wore her long hair in a simple half-up, half-down style and completed the look with a full face of makeup, featuring a smoky eye that complemented the outfit perfectly.

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The Comments

Source: @jlo/Instagram Her fans did not hold back in her comment section.

With over 200,000 likes, the post was well received by her followers. "Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥," one commenter said. Another adding, "Thank you for sharing these beautiful photos ! You bring so much love and light to this world ! ❤️❤️❤️" "Tell them mama!," a third commented. "A trailer blazer with a new anthem 🔥." "Elegant and fierce at the same time 🔥," a fourth gushed.

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Proud Mom Moment

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's twins recently graduated from high school.

However, the stunning snapshots weren't the only moments the New York City native was celebrating this week. Among the carousel of photos, Lopez also shared a series of heartwarming photographs documenting a more sentimental milestone, the high school graduation of her twins. Her kids, Oskar (formerly known as Emme) and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, have both announced that they will be attending college next year. Oskar shared that they are studying theater at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, and Max has chosen to keep his commitment decision private.

'It's Been the 3 of Us'

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared that a lot of the responsibility of raising two kids fell on her.