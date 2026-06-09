Single Jennifer Lopez Spreads Her Legs in Sparkly Bodysuit After Shutting Down Brett Goldstein Romance Rumors: Photo

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Jennifer Lopez paused mid-glam for a sultry snapshot. The singer, 56, spread her legs as she posed in a cleavage-baring sparkly silver bodysuit, paired with fishnet tights and high boots. The stunning photo was shared by Lopez’s hairstylist Danielle Priano on Tuesday, June 9. Priano touched up J.Lo’s long brunette locks with a curling iron, while makeup artist Ernesto Casillas was positioned beside her.

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Source: @daniellepriano/Instagram Jennifer Lopez bared her cleavage in a sparkly number.

“When in Cannes….. you serve…. C---,” Priano captioned her Instagram post, which was captured from Château de Crémat in France. Lopez’s time in Cannes seems to have been brief, as she has been busy on the press tour for her new film, Office Romance. On Monday, June 8, the actress celebrated the movie hitting No. 1 on Netflix with an ode to the crew and cast, including costar Brett Goldstein. “Office Romance is #1 🤍 Thank you @mrbrettgoldstein for being the best leading man a girl could ever hope for and to you and @joekellyjk47 for writing this lovely and hilarious movie for me,” she captioned a photo of herself squeezing Goldstein’s cheeks. The Ted Lasso star, 45, commented, “Thank you for saying yes! It was a dream come true and so proud of our film❤️❤️.”

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J.Lo Shuts Down Brett Goldstein Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA J.Lo and Brett Goldstein co-star in 'Office Romance.'

During the Tuesday, June 2, episode of Today, host Savannah Guthrie pressed Lopez and Goldstein to address their rumored romance. “There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,” the “On the Floor” singer said, while her costar added, “I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.”

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Source: MEGA J.Lo and Brett Goldstein are not dating.

Unsatisfied, Guthrie continued, “Okay, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer.” “That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true,” J.Lo said. “Okay, so you're not dating in real life?” the host, 54, asked. “Not dating,” Lopez confirmed, while Goldstein agreed, “Correct.”

When Did Brett Goldstein and J.Lo Develop a Connection?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie grilled J.Lo and Brett Goldstein about their alleged romance.