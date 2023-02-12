Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Set To Buy Lavish $34 Million Mansion In Pacific Palisades

The lavish, Hamptons-style mansion, which was listed for a whopping $34,500,000, boasts seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and also has a private gym, a movie theater room, a wine cellar, a pool and a "health spa."

The sprawling home is on a one-acre plot of land, meaning there will be lots of room for the kids and any future pets, as well as spacious outdoor areas in case the lovebirds want to try their hand at hosting hip, Hollywood get-togethers.