Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Set To Buy Lavish $34 Million Mansion In Pacific Palisades
Following months of searching for the perfect home, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally in escrow for a beautiful property in L.A.'s upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
The lavish, Hamptons-style mansion, which was listed for a whopping $34,500,000, boasts seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and also has a private gym, a movie theater room, a wine cellar, a pool and a "health spa."
The sprawling home is on a one-acre plot of land, meaning there will be lots of room for the kids and any future pets, as well as spacious outdoor areas in case the lovebirds want to try their hand at hosting hip, Hollywood get-togethers.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck have been house-hunting since before they tied the knot in front of friends and family at their second wedding in Georgia last August. The duo checked out several amazing properties during their search, including one with an $85 million price tag! But according to a source, "none of them felt like home," so the they eventually opted to remodel the Marry Me actress' California house to fit their blended family-of-seven until they found the right fit.
The "On the Floor" singer shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Batman actor has daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider dished at the time. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."