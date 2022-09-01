Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Remodeling Her Home To Get Rid Of 'Past Memories'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ended their house hunting process without making a purchase.
The newlyweds were disappointed by their months-long search for a new home and have decided to remodel the "Dance Again" singer's California property.
“JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” a source claimed. “They were hoping to walk into a place and be floored and that just didn’t happen. The homes that they saw didn’t offer what they wanted and — although many of them were gorgeous homes — none of them really felt right.”
Instead of buying a sprawling Los Angeles estate, the Oscar winner decided to move into Lopez's Los Angeles home after not finding a place that felt perfect for their blended family of seven.
“It was Ben’s idea to stay in JLo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” the alleged friend explained. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”
“Jen loves the privacy her Bel Air home provides plus being surrounded by nature makes it feel very cozy at the same time. There’s a lot they want to change, and some of the plans are still being laid out as they go," an additional source said.
"One of the considerations they’re thinking about is to update the Mediterranean-style decor she currently has for something more modern. They were so excited about moving into a different home so they want this remodel to really feel like a different space to them and plan on changing a lot of things up this time around," the insider shared. "They know it’s going to take a long time until the remodel is complete, but they know they have their whole lives together and are in no rush to move into their forever home.”
The couple has been living in marital bliss since they eloped on July 15 in Las Vegas. The A-list duo later held a lavish ceremony in August on Affleck's Georgian estate.
Several sources spoke to HollywoodLife about the couple's home.