Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Remodeling Her Home To Get Rid Of 'Past Memories'

“Jen loves the privacy her Bel Air home provides plus being surrounded by nature makes it feel very cozy at the same time. There’s a lot they want to change, and some of the plans are still being laid out as they go," an additional source said.

"One of the considerations they’re thinking about is to update the Mediterranean-style decor she currently has for something more modern. They were so excited about moving into a different home so they want this remodel to really feel like a different space to them and plan on changing a lot of things up this time around," the insider shared. "They know it’s going to take a long time until the remodel is complete, but they know they have their whole lives together and are in no rush to move into their forever home.”