Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Red Carpet Reunion Was 'Pure Hollywood Choreography,' Insider Dishes: 'It Was All Planned'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
It was lights, camera, action for these Hollywood exes at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.
According to insiders, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's friendly red carpet reunion was "carefully staged" to show they have no bad blood toward one another.
The former couple — who was married for two years before finalizing their divorce in January — posed for photographers at the event in New York City on Monday, October 6. Affleck, 53, is a producer on the film, while Lopez, 56, stars as Ingrid Luna.
"It was all planned," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil, and camera-ready."
The exes reportedly coordinated their arrivals to guarantee they'd bump into each other on the carpet, which another insider deemed "pure Hollywood choreography." Their paparazzi snapshots were meant to "reframe the breakup," and the duo "wanted that image out there: two icons, no bitterness."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Like Each Other More' as Friends
The former lovers are reportedly getting along much better now that they are separated.
"They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," a source close to Lopez spilled. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect. The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."
Ben Affleck's Tense Body Language at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Premiere
On Tuesday, October 7, body language expert Judi James noted that the Good Will Hunting star may have been hiding some "inner tension" during the reunion.
"His staccato, slightly jumpy movements and his insistently animated behavior look off-brand for the man who is usually famous for looking dourer when there are press photographers around, and his teeth-baring smiles here suggest a huge amount of effort is involved to appear jolly," James pointed out.
The expert agreed that he looked "performed" around the pop star, with his "upper lip raised in a way that bares his teeth in a 'snarl' smile."
"Ben turns quickly to chat, and there is what looks like an overkill expression as his mouth opens in a mime of delight," she explained. Conversely, J.Lo flashed a "wide, teeth-baring [smile] that shows little sign of actual joy."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Past Marriages
The Accountant alum was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and shares three kids with the actress. The "On the Floor" singer has three other previous spouses: Marc Anthony (2004-2014), Cris Judd (2001-2003) and Ojani Noa (1997-1998). She welcomed twins Max and Emme Muniz, 17, with Marc in 2008.