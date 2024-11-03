Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa's Bombshell Statements: Everything He Has Said About His Relationship With the Singer

In a July 2022 interview with Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, commented on his ex-wife's reunion with Ben Affleck.

"Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband No. 4," said Noa. "I was husband No. 1, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

He noted, "We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back."