Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa's Bombshell Statements: Everything He Has Said About His Relationship With the Singer
How Ojani Noa Reacted to Bennifer's Reunion
In a July 2022 interview with Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, commented on his ex-wife's reunion with Ben Affleck.
"Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband No. 4," said Noa. "I was husband No. 1, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."
He noted, "We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back."
Ojani Noa Had No Idea Who Jennifer Lopez Was
In the same interview, the entrepreneur admitted he did not know who Lopez was when they met for the first time. Still, he was reportedly attracted to her instantly.
"I was smitten. She was wearing a white top and trousers, and I remember thinking she had the best body I'd ever seen," he noted.
When Things Finally Got Serious Between Them
Although they hit it off immediately after their first meeting, Noa revealed their relationship only escalated further after he took her back to her hotel following the premiere of Blood and Wine.
"That was the first time we made love. It was perfect. She was perfect," he told Daily Mail. "We lay there afterwards and she said, 'I want you to always be in my life. I love you.' I felt like Mr. Cinderella."
Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez Wanted to Start a Family
During their short-lived marriage, Noa and Lopez had reportedly planned to start a family.
"We wanted kids, we discussed having kids. Then she told me she couldn't have a baby because it would interfere with her career," said the model.
They eventually called it quits a month before their supposed first anniversary, leaving Noa heartbroken.
He disclosed, "For many years I felt burned, bruised. I think if she hadn't had all those people around her then we might still be together."
Ojani Noa Knew What Ben Affleck Went Through
In a September interview with Daily Mail, Noa recalled the outings they had in Key West, Fla., during their marriage and compared his experiences with what Affleck faced.
He said, "In some honeymoon pictures, [Affleck] looks like he wants to be there with her, but just not photographed. I can understand that. The wedding is for everybody but the honeymoon is a private moment. To me, it seemed like she was saying: 'Look at us – we’re on honeymoon! [Let’s] have everybody see us.'"
According to Noa, he can relate to Affleck, especially when the Atlas actress kept asking the Batman actor if she looked fat, adding, "We would both try to get her confidence a little bit higher."
"But she’s had four good husbands and she’s been loved before. So, I don’t know how much love she needs or how much love she’s still looking for," the producer continued.
Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce Because of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Lopez's ex-husband broke his silence about their 1998 divorce, blaming Sean "Diddy" Combs for their fallout.
Noa told Despierta America it was Combs' fault, adding, "When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6. That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started."
His marriage to Lopez started drifting away while they also endured a long-distance relationship before ultimately filing for divorce.
Ojani Noa's Career Was Ruined by Their Marriage
According to Noa, his career crumbled while Lopez's fame soared amid her romance with Combs.
"I would ask Jennifer, 'What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?'" he shared. "Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened."