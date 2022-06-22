Just like their first go, marriage is still a priority, with Lopez confirming the couple was engaged in an early April video message sent to fans as a part of her “On The JLo” newsletter.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she stated in the clip. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

The star says she was “speechless,” but she ultimately said “yes” to Affleck’s proposal.