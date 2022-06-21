Going Au Naturel!Jennifer Lopez Glows As She Strips Down In A Towel & No Makeup For Skin Tutorial
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination while showcasing how she achieves her natural glow. The superstar, 52, took to Instagram on Monday, June 20, in nothing but a towel and no makeup to give her fans a rundown of her skincare regime.
While showing off her new nighttime product from JLo Beauty's partnership with Sephora, Lopez rocked a laid back look with her locks tied up in a bun and a bath towel wrapped around her as she demonstrated how to use her Overnight Hustle serum, which she described as a "facial in a bottle."
The Selena star may be achieving her natural beauty with her skincare line, but happiness also seems to be doing the trick! As OK! previously reported, Lopez called her recent second engagement to fiancé Ben Affleck "a beautiful moment" in her life.
The rekindled pair announced their special news back in April after ending their first engagement in 2004. "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" the "On The Floor" singer questioned in her very own newsletter.
"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES," she dished of the memorable moment.
Despite being head over heels in love (again), the couple, dubbed Bennifer 2.0 after their first go at a romance, cannot seem to agree on all of the details of their big day.
“They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” an insider close to Lopez and Affleck exclusively told OK!. “And this time around, he’s pushing to be super-involved in the planning, which has become something of a headache for Jen."