'Office Romance' Costars Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein All Smiles at 2026 Golden Globes as Dating Rumors Swirl

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein fueled relationship rumors at the 2026 Golden Globes. The duo was caught smiling at each other behind the scenes of the awards show on Sunday, January 11. In one photo, Lopez and Goldstein chatted it up in the audience, with the pop star placing a hand on her Office Romance costar’s arm.

J.Lo donned a sheer Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture gown with brown appliqués and a tulle skirt, while Goldstein sported a blue suit styled by Rose Forde. Gossip about the two being more than friends heightened over the past few months, as Goldstein was recently spotted at Lopez’s Las Vegas residency show, per a Friday, January 2, X post. Additionally, during the October 15, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the musician called Goldstein the "best kisser" of her career. "I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," she revealed.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Dating?

The stars play love interests in the upcoming film Office Romance and reportedly developed a connection on set. "They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source told a news outlet at the time. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now." The insider said Goldstein makes Lopez “much happier” than ex-husband Ben Affleck. "There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source expressed, adding that the duo has "obvious chemistry.” “No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.”

Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck in February 2025 and spent time backstage with Goldstein at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! just two months later. "After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," an insider said at the time. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."

Jennifer Lopez Removed Ben Affleck-Related Tattoo

