or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Brett Goldstein Fuels Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumors as He Attends Pop Star’s Concert in Las Vegas

Photo of Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Brett Goldstein showed support for costar Jennifer Lopez at her concert as dating rumors mount.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 3 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Could Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez actually be an item?

The actor, 45, was spotted in the crowd of the singer’s Las Vegas residency, per a Friday, January 2, X post.

Although the Office Romance costars have not confirmed their romance, this recent sighting only further fuels dating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in 'Office Romance.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in 'Office Romance.'

During the October 15, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singer, 56, called Goldstein the "best kisser" of her career.

"I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," J.Lo expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Dating Rumors

Image of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein reportedly grew close filming a movie together.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein reportedly grew close filming a movie together.

The duo reportedly grew close on the set of Office Romance in May 2025.

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source told a news outlet at the time. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Although Lopez’s January 2025 divorce from Ben Affleck left "her confidence pretty shot," Goldstein has made her “much happier.”

"There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source added, noting she and Goldstein have "obvious chemistry. No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jennifer Lopez is currently performing in a Las Vegas residency.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is currently performing in a Las Vegas residency.

Just two months after she finalized her split, Lopez spent time backstage with Goldstein at the Broadway play Oh, Mary!

"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," an insider said at the time. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."

Jennifer Lopez Alludes to Ben Affleck Divorce During Concert

Image of Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ben Affleck.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman star referenced her past marriage during opening night of her Las Vegas residency on December 30, 2025.

"It's such a huge honor to be asked back. Do you know that it's been 10 years, 10 years since my last residency here. Almost 10 years to the day. It was in January. That went by in a blink, didn't it?" she addressed the crowd. "And in that time, I've only been married twice. That's not true. It was only once. It felt like twice.”

Lopez continued, “I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. It's over and we just ... It's fine. It's all good. The good news is that I'm learning and I'm growing and we're in our happy era. I’m in my happy era.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.