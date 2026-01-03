Brett Goldstein Fuels Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumors as He Attends Pop Star’s Concert in Las Vegas

Article continues below advertisement

Could Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez actually be an item? The actor, 45, was spotted in the crowd of the singer’s Las Vegas residency, per a Friday, January 2, X post. Although the Office Romance costars have not confirmed their romance, this recent sighting only further fuels dating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in 'Office Romance.'

During the October 15, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singer, 56, called Goldstein the "best kisser" of her career. "I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," J.Lo expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Dating Rumors

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein reportedly grew close filming a movie together.

The duo reportedly grew close on the set of Office Romance in May 2025. "They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source told a news outlet at the time. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now." Although Lopez’s January 2025 divorce from Ben Affleck left "her confidence pretty shot," Goldstein has made her “much happier.” "There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source added, noting she and Goldstein have "obvious chemistry. No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez is currently performing in a Las Vegas residency.

Just two months after she finalized her split, Lopez spent time backstage with Goldstein at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! "After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," an insider said at the time. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."

Jennifer Lopez Alludes to Ben Affleck Divorce During Concert

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ben Affleck.