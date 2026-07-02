Jennifer Lopez Admits Her 'Biggest Growth Spurts' Have Always Come 'From a Heartbreak' as She Reflects on 4 Failed Marriages

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Jennifer Lopez has never been shy about her personal life, and her latest comments are no different. The star recently opened up about some of her toughest moments, claiming that her breakups have taught her more than any red carpet or record deal ever did.

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'Breakups Are Not a Failure'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez recently made an apperance on Kareen Raham's show 'SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.'

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, 56, who has been married and divorced four times, recently opened up about her heavily followed love life on the latest episode of Kareem Rahma's "SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma." In the interview, from Tuesday, June 30, she shared one of her most controversial takes: "Breakups are not a failure." The star, who separated from Ben Affleck in April 2024 after being married for under two years (21 months to be exact) said the end of a relationship should feel like a "launchpad into your next best self" instead of dwelling on it.

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'Why Do I Keep Doing This?'

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez said 'you change yourself' after all types of 'heartbreak.'

"I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak," she continued to explain. During the podcast, which is hosted from the New York City subway, the New York native continued, "And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it. It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f--- happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself." "Because if you go around your life and you're like, you know, breaking hearts, let's say, and you're the one who's like never feeling anything, you're the loser, you're never learning anything," Lopez shared.

'It Was Probably the Best Thing For Everybody'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to dating.