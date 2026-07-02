Jennifer Lopez Admits Her 'Biggest Growth Spurts' Have Always Come 'From a Heartbreak' as She Reflects on 4 Failed Marriages
July 2 2026, Published 5:02 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has never been shy about her personal life, and her latest comments are no different.
The star recently opened up about some of her toughest moments, claiming that her breakups have taught her more than any red carpet or record deal ever did.
'Breakups Are Not a Failure'
The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, 56, who has been married and divorced four times, recently opened up about her heavily followed love life on the latest episode of Kareem Rahma's "SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma."
In the interview, from Tuesday, June 30, she shared one of her most controversial takes: "Breakups are not a failure."
The star, who separated from Ben Affleck in April 2024 after being married for under two years (21 months to be exact) said the end of a relationship should feel like a "launchpad into your next best self" instead of dwelling on it.
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"I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak," she continued to explain.
During the podcast, which is hosted from the New York City subway, the New York native continued, "And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it. It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f--- happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself."
"Because if you go around your life and you're like, you know, breaking hearts, let's say, and you're the one who's like never feeling anything, you're the loser, you're never learning anything," Lopez shared.
'It Was Probably the Best Thing For Everybody'
With potentially another hot take, Lopez claimed, "We should have a party," she suggested. "People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.' Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."
Most recently, Lopez has been rumored to be seeing her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein, but has since dispelled speculation during an appearance on the Today show, claiming she is "not dating."
In the past, she has been linked to many high-profile men. Her longest marriage was to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, Max and Oskar (formerly known as Emme). Before her relationship with Affleck, she had been engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez for two years, ending the engagement in April 2021. Then, from sometime in 2021 to late 2025, she was involved with Affleck.
While it seems like Lopez is out of the dating pool for now, she told Rahma, "It doesn't matter. I like the person inside."