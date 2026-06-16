Jennifer Lopez Makes Rare Confession About Challenging Ben Affleck Divorce: 'My Life Blew Up In My Own Face'

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Jennifer Lopez opened up about a challenging period of her life following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The actress and singer made the rare confession on the Monday, June 15, episode of the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. "My life blew up in my own face," she confessed. "It was because of the choices I made, but also because of the fact that I had things that needed to change about myself that I didn't understand or recognize that was attracting certain things and attracting a certain type of experience into my life."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez said her life 'blew up' in her face during her most recent divorce.

After breaking off their first engagement in 2002, Lopez rekindled her relationship with Affleck in April 2021. The pair quickly got engaged and wed in July 2022, but divorced just two years later. "So, I want to give myself that credit too, but there comes a point where it's all so puzzling and wrong where you have to sit there," she said. "And after my last divorce, I just sat there and I was like, I canceled the tour, and I sat there." Lopez canceled her This Is Me...Live tour in May 2024 after Forbes reported the titular album, This Is Me...Now, sold only 14,000 copies in its first week.

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'There's Nobody to Blame Here Except Yourself'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez explained she was forced to give herself a pep talk.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she expressed to fans at the time. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again." Lopez recalled looking at herself in the mirror and giving herself a pep talk amid the rough patch. "I was just like, 'You need to f------ figure yourself out. What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There's nobody to blame here except yourself,'" she remembered.

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Inside Jennifer Lopez's Past Relationships

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been married to Ben Affleck, Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

Lopez's divorce from Affleck marked the end of her fourth marriage. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Even two years later, Lopez said her life and perspective have undergone a complete shift. "The person I am today is different than the person I was even two years ago. It's crazy," she told the hosts. "And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I've created for myself and be really happy."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez expressed pride for her 18-year-old twins, who just graduated high school.