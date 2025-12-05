Jennifer Lopez Cuts Ties With Ben Affleck as Singer Covers Up Her Tattoo Dedicated to Her Ex

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is taking major steps to cut ties with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The “Jenny From the Block” singer’s ink dedicated to the Batman star, 53, is reportedly being transformed into an existing design with a hummingbird, a news outlet reported on Thursday, December 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Transforms Her Ben Affleck Inspired Tattoo

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first unveiled their tattoos on Valentine's Day 2023.

The original tattoo featured Lopez, 56, and Affleck’s names integrated into an infinity sign with an arrow through the middle. Affleck notably had his own ink dedicated to the Wedding Planner star, as his featured two crossed arrows with their initials. Fans initially believed the New York native had already taken steps to get the tattoo removed as it wasn’t present when the singer posed for photos on the red carpet in September 2024, one month after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck. Photos eventually revealed the tattoo was covered with makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunited in October

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on the red carpet in October 2025.

Lopez reunited with her ex while at the New York City premiere of her film Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 6. Affleck, who executive-produced the musical thriller, praised his ex-wife’s performance, telling a news outlet that she was “fabulous” in the movie. At the time, sources told Rob Shuter's Substack that the reunion "was all planned." "They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil and camera-ready," they continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Friendlier Post-Split

Source: MEGA Sources alleged that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'like each other so much more when they're not married to each other.'

A separate source revealed that the exes have been much friendlier since ending their relationship. "They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," the source revealed. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect." They added, "The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."

Source: MEGA The pair split nearly two years after their marriage crumbled.