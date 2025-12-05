or
Jennifer Lopez Cuts Ties With Ben Affleck as Singer Covers Up Her Tattoo Dedicated to Her Ex

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is cutting ties with Ben Affleck in a major way after their 2024 split, choosing to remove the permanent tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is taking major steps to cut ties with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer’s ink dedicated to the Batman star, 53, is reportedly being transformed into an existing design with a hummingbird, a news outlet reported on Thursday, December 4.

Jennifer Lopez Transforms Her Ben Affleck Inspired Tattoo

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first unveiled their tattoos on Valentine's Day 2023.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first unveiled their tattoos on Valentine's Day 2023.

The original tattoo featured Lopez, 56, and Affleck’s names integrated into an infinity sign with an arrow through the middle. Affleck notably had his own ink dedicated to the Wedding Planner star, as his featured two crossed arrows with their initials.

Fans initially believed the New York native had already taken steps to get the tattoo removed as it wasn’t present when the singer posed for photos on the red carpet in September 2024, one month after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck. Photos eventually revealed the tattoo was covered with makeup.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunited in October

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on the red carpet in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on the red carpet in October 2025.

Lopez reunited with her ex while at the New York City premiere of her film Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 6. Affleck, who executive-produced the musical thriller, praised his ex-wife’s performance, telling a news outlet that she was “fabulous” in the movie.

At the time, sources told Rob Shuter's Substack that the reunion "was all planned."

"They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil and camera-ready," they continued.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Friendlier Post-Split

Photo of Sources alleged that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'like each other so much more when they're not married to each other.'
Source: MEGA

Sources alleged that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'like each other so much more when they're not married to each other.'

A separate source revealed that the exes have been much friendlier since ending their relationship. "They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," the source revealed. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect."

They added, "The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."

image of The pair split nearly two years after their marriage crumbled.
Source: MEGA

The pair split nearly two years after their marriage crumbled.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship dates back to the early 2000s, when they first met on the set of the 2002 film Gigli.

The pair got engaged in that November, but their wedding was called off just days before they were set to make it down the aisle. Nearly 17 years later, they reunited, only for the relationship to end again when Lopez filed for divorce after just two years of marriage.

