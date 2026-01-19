Jennifer Lopez Defended as Not 'Rude' by Glambot Cole Walliser After Golden Globes Snafu: 'She's Just Down to Business'

Article continues below advertisement

Cole Walliser is clearing the air after Jennifer Lopez faced online backlash over an awkward Golden Globes moment that quickly went viral. The well-known Glambot director addressed the situation on Sunday, January 18, after fans criticized Lopez for what some labeled as “rude” behavior during their red carpet interaction at the awards show. Walliser took to TikTok to explain the clip he had shared a week earlier, insisting that the moment had been misunderstood.

Source: @colewalliser/TikTok Cole Walliser defended Jennifer Lopez after a viral Golden Globes moment.

“I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment,” Walliser, 44, said while breaking down what really happened before the cameras started rolling. “One, she’s just down to business … she’s ready to go inside, she knew what she was going to do when she got into the position and I think it was just, like, unfortunate that the position was facing away from me.”

The reaction comes after Walliser posted behind-the-scenes footage showing Lopez stepping in front of the Glambot without greeting him and immediately striking her pose. As Walliser spoke to her and attempted to give direction, the singer-songwriter remained silent and focused solely on the camera.

Once the Glambot moment wrapped, Lopez turned away, gave a quick wave and walked off — a move that didn’t go unnoticed by viewers online. “She’s so rude bro,” one fan commented. “Jennifer Lopez, no one could make me like you ✨,” another sarcastically wrote. A third added, “No smile? No hello? NOTHING?!” “Not you getting the Jlo rude treatment in full HD😂😂,” a fourth joked.

Others began comparing Lopez’s interaction with Walliser to his noticeably warm and enthusiastic exchange with BLACKPINK star Lalisa Manobal, calling that moment “sweet” and “beautiful.” The renewed scrutiny comes as past claims about Lopez’s behavior resurfaced online. A woman who said she previously worked at a private airport on Long Island, New York, alleged the superstar was difficult with staff during frequent visits.

So Jlo has a history of doing this to Cole.🙄



Cole is literally the nicest guy! Like HOW can u be rude to him!? pic.twitter.com/Vn4eTPsfO5 — Hanz (@fashionistaera) January 18, 2026

Source: @colewalliser/TikTok The internet personality stuck up for the singer.

In a series of posts shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a user identified as moirawebb claimed she had “so many stories” about Lopez being a “rude and nasty person.” One incident involved an alleged standing catering order that had to be prepared whenever Lopez arrived — even for short flights.

"That included a KFC bucket," she wrote. "She was flying out in the AM before they open and her team freaked out that we didn’t have it. I was demanded to go get some and was given some cash by her team."

Source: MEGA Fans criticized Jennifer Lopez for not greeting Cole Walliser on the red carpet.

"I drove like a bat out of h--- and had to beg them to open early and make one for her," she continued. "As I’m speeding back, I look up and see her flight taking off, even tho [sic] they said she wouldn’t leave w/out it. They just sent me to do that as a punishment, I guess?"

Source: MEGA Cole Walliser insisted the pop star was simply 'focused and professional.'