'Rude and Nasty' Jennifer Lopez Accused of Making Shocking Demands to Private Airport Staff: 'She Is a Nightmare'

jennifer lopez accused rude shocking demands staff nightmare pp
Source: mega
By:

May 17 2024, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

A woman who claimed to formerly work for a private airport on Long Island, New York, alleged Jennifer Lopez was a "nightmare person" toward staff members there during her frequent visits.

In a series of posts shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, a user who went by the name moirawebb said she had "so many stories" about J.Lo being a "rude and nasty person."

jennifer lopez accused rude shocking demands staff nightmare
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez was accused of 'rude and nasty' behavior to private airport staff.

Her first story detailed the pop star's standing catering order that was expected to be there whenever she arrived — even if she was only going on a 20-minute flight.

"That included a KFC bucket," she explained. "She was flying out in the AM before they open and her team freaked out that we didn’t have it. I was demanded to go get some and was given some cash by her team."

jennifer lopez accused rude shocking demands staff nightmare
Source: mega

It was alleged that Jennifer Lopez had a private airport close down their bathroom for her.

"I drove like a bat out of h--- and had to beg them to open early and make one for her," she continued. "As I’m speeding back, I look up and see her flight taking off, even tho [sic] they said she wouldn’t leave w/out it. They just sent me to do that as a punishment, I guess?"

The X user also recalled a time when Lopez allegedly used their public restroom and made her security guard block it off so she was the only one in it. She claimed the "On the Floor" artist's security even "threatened the janitor who was vacuuming near the door" of the bathroom.

jennifer lopez accused rude shocking demands staff nightmare
Source: mega

It's been rumored that Jennifer Lopez takes back large tips given out by husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez
A separate post revealed J.Lo allegedly "screamed about it" when a fruit platter mistakenly did not arrive on time from a catering company.

"A line tech (the guys who direct and fuel planes) had to scramble to a local grocery store and buy fruit," the user continued. "This guy is covered in literal jet fuel with his walkie going off about flights landing and stuff while he’s scrambling to grab random fruit etc. He rushes back after buying a platter to present it to this diva and sees her taking off as he pulls in. Again, just as punishment."

jennifer lopez accused rude shocking demands staff nightmare
Source: mega

One person claimed hotel staffers were warned not to make eye contact with Jennifer Lopez during her stay.

Throughout her many stories, other commenters chimed in with their own situations they allegedly encountered with the Hustlers star. Several claimed Lopez was "infamous" for being "cheap" and taking back large tips given to staff by husband Ben Affleck. Another person alleged employees at a hotel where J.Lo stayed were warned not to speak with her or even make eye contact with her at all throughout her stay.

"I get asking for a little privacy, but demanding no one make eye contact is bananas," they added.

Source: OK!

These allegations about the singer's supposed diva-like behaviors comes amid rumors that Lopez and Affleck are headed for divorce. OK! previously learned the pair have been spending more time apart and have reportedly been having marital "issues" for the past few months.

"Jen is very focused on work," a source spilled. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

