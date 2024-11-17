Joe Rogan Thinks Jennifer Lopez's Numerous Marriages and Divorces Are 'Fascinating': 'She's Obviously a Lot of Work'
Joe Rogan cannot wrap his head around Jennifer Lopez's love life.
During the Wednesday, November 13, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host, 57, had a conversation with criminal justice reform advocate and civil rights attorney Josh Dubin about why people are obsessed with Hollywood stars and enviably the Selena actress' name came up.
"[People] love it when celebrities get divorced: 'Haha, you're miserable, too,'" Rogan said. "I find it fascinating when people keep getting married and keep getting divorced. G-- d---, how many times can J.Lo get married before the next guy's like, 'Hey, I don't know if this is going to work out.'"
Despite the critique of Lopez's tumultuous personal life, the media personality was quick to add that her most recent estranged husband, Ben Affleck, is "certainly a problem as well."
"She married a bunch of dudes. But, you know, whatever. She's obviously a lot of work…You want a diva? Good luck. That requires a lot of work," Rogan added.
The Maid in Manhattan alum first wed waiter Ojani Noa in 1997 before they parted ways a few months later. In 2001, she married her backup dancer Cris Judd. In 2004, she tied the knot with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. After the former power couple separated in 2011, she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez between 2019 and 2021. In 2022, she walked down the aisle to the Argo actor, 52, after the pair rekindled their early 2000's romance. However, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August.
“J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” an insider spilled after the "Get Right" singer moved to end her union with the Boston native earlier this year.
According to the source, the breakup "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”
Now, Lopez isn't settling for anything less than perfection when it comes to a relationship. "She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama," a separate insider claimed. "Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self-defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction. She’s aware of what’s happening, but she’s trying to control the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim — which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”