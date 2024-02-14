Jennifer Lopez Says Her First Engagement to Ben Affleck 'Crumbled Under the Weight of the Pressure': 'We Didn't Know How Survive It'

Jennifer Lopez got candid about why she and Ben Affleck split for the first in 2003 — and how they made their way back to one another.

"Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure," the singer, 54, said in a new interview. "We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out ."

The pair later called off their wedding in 2003, releasing a joint statement which read: "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date."

"When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry," they continued. "We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."