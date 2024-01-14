Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Get on Each Other's Nerves' But Determined to Make Marriage Work: 'Hills and Valleys With Them'

“Ben wanted this vacation to be relaxing but Jennifer’s up at 6 a.m. dictating their schedule,” the source spilled of the supposed reason behind the heated argument. “She’s extremely picky about everything, from maid service to where to eat dinner. Sometimes Ben can’t hide his annoyance, and that’s what people were seeing in St. Barts.”

The insider also alleged the testiness between the two spiked while on the set of Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story, a movie Lopez and Affleck are making together.