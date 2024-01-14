Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Get on Each Other's Nerves' But Determined to Make Marriage Work: 'Hills and Valleys With Them'
Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance on the rocks?
According to a recent source, the pair, who tied the knot in 2022, had a tension-filled public exchange while on vacation in St. Barts, which they claim was a sign of larger issues in their relationship.
“Ben wanted this vacation to be relaxing but Jennifer’s up at 6 a.m. dictating their schedule,” the source spilled of the supposed reason behind the heated argument. “She’s extremely picky about everything, from maid service to where to eat dinner. Sometimes Ben can’t hide his annoyance, and that’s what people were seeing in St. Barts.”
The insider also alleged the testiness between the two spiked while on the set of Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story, a movie Lopez and Affleck are making together.
The stakes are apparently high for the project, as the singer, 54, is reportedly hoping for an Oscar nomination, and the film will be the sophomore effort of the The Town alum, 51, and pal Matt Damon’s new studio.
“They’re both under a lot of pressure to dispel the notion that together they’re box-office poison,” the source pointed out. “They have a lot riding on this, and Jennifer is obsessed with every detail and has been bothering Ben.”
Despite the visible strain between the two, the insider claimed friends aren’t worried about their marriage.
“It takes a lot of energy for Ben to be married to Jennifer, but he loves her,” the source stated. “They get on each other’s nerves and then it’s amazing. It’s always hills and valleys with them.”
As OK! previously reported, another insider recently suspected Bennifer could be headed for a split, as Lopez has supposedly been blind to Affleck’s red flags.
"This is asking for trouble," they spilled. "Jen says she and Ben have PTSD from all the scrutiny the first time around, and then in the next breath she’s promoting this movie about their relationship. She’s so caught up in this romance fantasy, no one can tell her to put the brakes on, not even Ben."
"All the social media posts and constant PDA, it’s already over the top. Now using her marriage and private moments to promote her album is serving her relationship up on a platter for the public to devour again," the insider continued. "Everyone’s predicting it will blow up in her face."
According to a third source, Affleck's close friend Damon has not been hopeful for their relationship.
"He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" they divulged.
"It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," they added. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."
Still, the singer gushed over her man at the Golden Globes. "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up. When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."
