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Jennifer Lopez's Look-alike Has Fans Doing a Double-Take After Being Arrested for Shoplifting in Minnesota: 'Jenny From the Cell Block'

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's doppelgänger was arrested in Minnesota.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

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A Minnesota woman's mugshot has gone viral for her striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez.

Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested on August 30 for allegedly stealing two double packs of power tool batteries from a retail store in Monticello, Minn.

The items were worth around $580, with police reports suggesting she admitted to swiping the batteries. She was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge and has since been released from custody.

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Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The mugshot went viral after people noticed her similarities to Jennifer Lopez.

An employee allegedly recognized the woman for a reported theft just two days prior, prompting them to call the police. The internet, however, called her out for something entirely different.

Social media users found the St. Cloud, Minn., native to bear a striking resemblance to 57-year-old Lopez. The comparisons prompted the mugshot taken by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make major waves online.

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How Did the Internet React?

Cyrena Anne Quast
Source: MEGA

Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested on charges of gross misdemeanor theft.

"How do we know it's not her?" one person pointed out under a repost of the spot-on "Jenny From the Block" look-alike.

"Maybe a secret child? They’re 22 years apart," a second speculated.

"I was about to say that J hit a new 'Lo,'" another quipped.

"Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got," a fourth spoofed one of the pop star's hit songs. "I’m still Jenny from the cell block."

"So, you’re saying JLo got arrested for shoplifting in Minnesota…?" a fifth commenter asked.

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Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Fans joked that Jennifer Lopez was 'Jenny from the cell block.'

According to the New York Post, this wasn't Quast's first run-in with the law.

The accidental Lopez impersonator was arrested in the past for multiple prior charges, including driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, fleeing police, drug possession and providing false identification.

She also had an alleged record of multiple traffic infractions.

Criminal Celebrity Look-Alikes

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, Jason Momoa and Bryan Cranston have all had look-alikes behind bars.

Lopez isn't the only celebrity who has a doppelgänger living a very different life somewhere across the United States, according to The Daily Beast.

A man by the name of Sean Kory went viral in June 2014 for his striking resemblance to Aquaman star Jason Momoa after being arrested for alleged felony street terrorism and misdemeanor resisting arrest/obstruction of justice in California.

An Illinois man by the name of Todd W. Barrick Jr. sent the internet spiraling in 2019 after his mugshot for meth-related charges looked ironically similar to Bryan Cranston's Breaking Bad character.

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