Jennifer Lopez's Look-alike Has Fans Doing a Double-Take After Being Arrested for Shoplifting in Minnesota: 'Jenny From the Cell Block'

Article continues below advertisement

A Minnesota woman's mugshot has gone viral for her striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez. Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested on August 30 for allegedly stealing two double packs of power tool batteries from a retail store in Monticello, Minn. The items were worth around $580, with police reports suggesting she admitted to swiping the batteries. She was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge and has since been released from custody.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The mugshot went viral after people noticed her similarities to Jennifer Lopez.

An employee allegedly recognized the woman for a reported theft just two days prior, prompting them to call the police. The internet, however, called her out for something entirely different. Social media users found the St. Cloud, Minn., native to bear a striking resemblance to 57-year-old Lopez. The comparisons prompted the mugshot taken by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make major waves online.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did the Internet React?

Source: MEGA Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested on charges of gross misdemeanor theft.

"How do we know it's not her?" one person pointed out under a repost of the spot-on "Jenny From the Block" look-alike. "Maybe a secret child? They’re 22 years apart," a second speculated. "I was about to say that J hit a new 'Lo,'" another quipped. "Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got," a fourth spoofed one of the pop star's hit songs. "I’m still Jenny from the cell block." "So, you’re saying JLo got arrested for shoplifting in Minnesota…?" a fifth commenter asked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans joked that Jennifer Lopez was 'Jenny from the cell block.'

According to the New York Post, this wasn't Quast's first run-in with the law. The accidental Lopez impersonator was arrested in the past for multiple prior charges, including driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, fleeing police, drug possession and providing false identification. She also had an alleged record of multiple traffic infractions.

Criminal Celebrity Look-Alikes

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez, Jason Momoa and Bryan Cranston have all had look-alikes behind bars.