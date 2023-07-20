'F*** You!': Jennifer Lopez Unleashes on Paparazzi After She's Locked Out of L.A. Gym
Jennifer Lopez lost her cool after being locked out of her gym in L.A.
J.Lo appeared frustrated on Wednesday, July 19, after she arrived at the star-studded Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles — only to be met by locked doors.
In a video obtained by a news outlet, Lopez, 53, was seen frantically knocking on the doors of the establishment until someone eventually let her inside. Despite blowing off steam during her workout, she clearly had some more frustration in her — and took it out on the paparazzi waiting outside for her.
As Lopez exited the gym on her way to the SUV waiting outside the building, the paps told her to have a good day, to which she is heard yelling back: "F*** you, bye!"
The musician wore a matching neon set of snake-print leggings and a sports bra for her less-than enjoyable outing. With her hair pulled back in a neat high bun, Lopez shielded her eyes with oversized shades and held her bedazzled water bottle in her hand.
Lopez's love of fitness is nothing new, as she even got her husband, Ben Affleck, on board of her healthy lifestyle.
An insider dished last month that Affleck, 50, is on the "On The Floor" vocalist's "diet and exercise plan," which is “100 percent working for him.”
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns,” the source revealed, pointing out that while Lopez “loves to indulge in burgers and fries," she keeps a "really healthy house."
“Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her," they added.
Lopez and Affleck finally purchased their first family home together over the summer following a tiring two-year house hunt, having paid $60,850,000 cash for the expansive property on Wednesday, May 31, as OK! reported.
The mansion is the perfect place for their blended brood, as it comes with a movie theater, indoor pickleball court, boxing ring, sports lounge and spa — with a hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room.
